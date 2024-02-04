KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — DAP’s Tony Pua acknowledged receipt of his summons to Bukit Aman for questioning over his comments in relation to the Pardons Board’s recent decision to reduce the sentence of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Praising the inspector-general of police (IGP) for his swift action, Pua said he will give his statement tomorrow at 1pm.

“Ah no escape at all. The IGP himself acted very fast, very efficient, working overtime on a Sunday, paying personal attention to reports, presumably filed by Umno boys.

“I will be giving my statement to the police at Bukit Aman at 1pm tomorrow (Monday February 5). I am being investigated for sedition over my ‘I beg your pardon’ Facebook post,” he said in a statement.

“Wish me luck!”

Earlier today, IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that Pua is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Razarudin said Pua’s comments that he shared via Facebook are deemed as inciting the public to despise the royal institution when the decision was the Agong’s prerogative to make under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

