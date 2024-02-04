KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The government of Malaysia has expressed its condolences to the family of Namibia’s President Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob, who passed away today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail are deeply saddened by the passing of Geingob.

“On behalf of the government and people of Malaysia, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the First Lady Madame Monica Geingos and the bereaved family of the late president, the government and people of Namibia,” Anwar said in a social media post today.

Anwar also described Geingob’s passing as a great loss to Namibia, saying the late president will be remembered for his outstanding leadership.

“His (Geingob) dedication and commitment had resulted in the progress and development of Namibia,” said the Prime Minister. — Bernama

