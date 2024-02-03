SERDANG, Feb 3 — An attempt by two Bangladeshi men, who had been hiding in a drain for two hours, to avoid arrest failed when they were caught in an operation by the Immigration Department at the Selangor Wholesale Market in Seri Kembangan here early today.

Selangor Immigration director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin, who participated in the operation, said a total of 530 foreigners consisting of 504 men and 26 women were rounded up during the operation.

They comprised Myanmar nationals (277 people), Bangladeshi (94), India (72), Indonesia (39), Nepal (15), Sri Lanka (9), Pakistan (6) and one Vietnamese national,” he told a press conference after the operation which started at 3 am.

The operation ended at 6 am and the number of those arrested has yet to be determined as the authorities were still checking the documents of the foreigners concerned when the press conference was held.

According to Khairrul Aminus, the foreigners will be checked to ensure they have valid documents to be in the country.

The operation also involved the General Operations Force (PGA), the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Selangor National Registration Department (JPN) and the Subang City Council.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim said the city council had detected 10 business licenses issued to locals being sold to foreigners. — Bernama

