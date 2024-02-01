PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will undertake a working visit to Brussels, Belgium, from Thursday until February 3 to attend the 24th Asean-European Union Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) and participate in the 3rd European Union Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EU IPMF).

According to a statement by Wisma Putra on Thursday, Asean and EU Foreign Ministers are expected to discuss follow-up actions to the Asean-EU Commemorative Summit celebrating 45 years of relations in 2022.

“The Foreign Minister will suggest some areas where Asean and the EU could enhance cooperation. The Foreign Minister is also expected to raise the developments in the Middle East,” read the statement.

The statement added that the 3rd EU IPMF, hosted by Belgium, aims to further deepen collaboration between the EU and nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The Foreign Minister will participate in the roundtable on ‘Green Transition: Partnering for a Sustainable Future’, where he will highlight, among others, Malaysia’s sustainable practices, in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap,” the statement further read.

The foreign minister is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with several EU counterparts as well as meet with the Malaysian diaspora. — Bernama

