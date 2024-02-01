ABU DHABI, Feb 1 — President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, who was sworn in as the 17th King of Malaysia on Wednesday (January 31), reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The congratulatory message was echoed by the vice-president and prime minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

His Majesty replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah, whose five-year reign as the 16th King of Malaysia ended Tuesday (January 30).

At the same ceremony, the Ruler of Malaysia’s Perak state, Sultan Nazrin Shah, also took the oath of office as Deputy King.

Sultan Ibrahim and Sultan Nazrin were elected to the office, respectively, by the Malay Rulers at the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in October last year to reign for a five-year term from Wednesday. — Bernama

