KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Professional Film Workers Association of Malaysia (Profima) has highlighted five resolutions to the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas), including a request to grant a mandatory special leave on February 1 to all film crew.

Resolusi Banding (Banding Resolutions) was submitted in conjunction with the Film Crew Day 2024 celebration today.

Profima president, Khalil Saleh, said the special leave should be included in the national yearly calendar for Malaysians to commemorate the services and sacrifices of the behind-the-scenes workers in ensuring the success of the country’s creative industry.

“Behind-the-scenes workers are not always highly-regarded. It is time for film workers to be appreciated as their contributions are crucial and are the pulse of a production,” he told reporters after the Film Crew Day 2024 launch by Finas chairman Datuk Kamil Othman, here.

Khalil said issues involving the welfare and safety of film crew and the use of the Employment Act 1955 as the primary reference concerning the affairs of these workers were also emphasised.

Resolusi Banding also outlines the compulsory contribution to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) and Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for safety and to secure the film workers’ future.

“We also emphasise that every local film must be fully supported by film industry players and the public. There should not be outrageous accusations especially on social media,” he said.

According to Khalil, Resolusi Banding is the outcome of discussions, thoughts, and agreement among 20 Profima committee members, the board of directors, and those who serve on the management board during a retreat in Tasik Banding in Perak on January 18.

Meanwhile, Kamil said the five resolutions could be implemented after a review by the Federation of Malaysian Film Association (Gafema), which oversees the 11 leading associations related to the national film industry.

“We have discussed the resolutions; now we need to figure out the best way to implement them,” he added. — Bernama