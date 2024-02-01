SHAH ALAM, Feb 1 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today succeeded in his bid to transfer his case, involving two sedition charges, from the Selayang Sessions Court to the High Court here.

This followed a decision by High Court Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin.

“After examining the written submissions, supporting affidavits, the notice of motion and oral submissions by both parties, this court allows the applicant’s (Muhammad Sanusi) application to transfer the case to the High Court,” said the judge.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi, 50, was alleged to have uttered seditious words regarding the appointment of Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-

Both charges are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted. — Bernama