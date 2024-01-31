KUCHING, Jan 31 — The Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA) will increase its flight frequency from Brunei to Kuching route to four flights per week starting April 5 onward by operating on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

In a joint statement issued today, RBA and the Sarawak Ministry of Transport said the decision was made based on the high passenger load to Sarawak in 2022 and last year, which averaged above 65 per cent.

“For the coming festive season, tickets are on sale and if demand warrants, RBA will either upgrade the service using the bigger B787 Dreamliner aircraft or add mount additional flights,” the statement said, adding that the Brunei-Kuching route is currently served by A320 aircraft.

RBA chief executive officer Captain Sabirin Abdul Hamid said the airline carried slightly more than 9,000 passengers into Kuching in the last financial year.

He said these were the passengers who transit through Brunei and from RBA’s 20 destinations.

“Kuching via Brunei had 11 to 13 weekly connections to other international destinations such as Bangkok, Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Seoul, Jeddah, Melbourne, Manila, Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh, Surabaya, and Taipei.

“The additional Kuching frequency also introduces both-way connections for Umrah opportunities and aims to develop the Korean market to visit Kuching by promoting new leisure and golf products,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Transport Minister, Datuk Lee Kim Shin said that the joint marketing campaign and roadshow with Sarawak Tourism Board should continue to promote the state via Brunei. — Bernama