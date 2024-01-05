SEPANG, Jan 5 — From now until February 15, AirAsia will offer travellers flying to Sabah and Sarawak fixed ticket prices for the Chinese New Year festival period, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The minister said he hoped the news would be welcome by those looking to travel during the coming festive period.

“Flights will be available from Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu or Miri, as well as between Johor Baru and Kuching, Sibu or Miri at RM298 one-way, and between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan or Tawau, also between Johor Baru and Kota Kinabalu at RM348.

“So, we have covered all the major airports. You can start booking your flights today but don’t wait until the very last minute,” Loke told a press conference here today.

Advertisement

Last month, Loke said the unity government was taking the unprecedented step of setting a maximum price of RM599 for flights between East and Peninsular Malaysia for all festive seasons across the year, using subsidies.

“That means the price cap will not only apply during the coming Chinese New Year, but also Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan, Gawai and Christmas.

“Additionally, the government also launched the FLYsiswa programme, offering a subsidy of RM300 for public universities, polytechnic, community colleges, teachers’ training colleges and matriculation students studying across the South China Sea to purchase economy flight tickets home,” he said.

Advertisement

When asked if there were concerns that airlines would manipulate airfares to capitalise on the subsidies, Loke said there was no such possibility.

“The government is very smart, don’t underestimate our intelligence — that you think the airlines can easily manipulate the prices. No, it will not happen, because the pricing is being monitored by Mavcom (Malaysian Aviation Commission).

“And they just have to look at the report. We know exactly each particular flight, how many seats are sold at what price and you cannot just artificially increase the prices.

“Because they have an algorithm and some pricing mechanism which they cannot just hike the price and then claim from the government. No, it will not happen that way,” Loke said.

For those planning to travel during the Chinese New Year period, the flying period will be five days before and after the first day of Chinese New Year.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the airline crew, ground staff, and other staff who will be working over the festive seasons to get Malaysians safely back home.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude for your dedication and sacrifice because it needs a lot of collaboration and cooperation from everyone especially from pilots and cabin crew, from airport staff to immigration officers to air traffic controllers to everyone who are in the ecosystem have to work extra hard and extra time during this period and I’m very thankful for all your effort and dedication,” he said.