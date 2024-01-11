KUCHING, Jan 11 — AirAsia Berhad has announced the discontinuation of its Singapore-Miri and Singapore-Sibu routes in February, citing low passenger demand and increasing financial losses.

The decision was communicated to the Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin during a working visit by AirAsia Berhad led by its government relations officer Hamdan Mohamad at his office at Bangunan Baitul Makmur I, Petrajaya here on Wednesday.

During the visit, Hamdan provided a briefing on AirAsia Sarawak’s operations performance in 2023 and plans for 2024.

According to Hamdan, most of the passenger load to Sarawak was very good and is expected to continue in 2024, except for the Singapore-Miri and Singapore-Sibu routes.

“During the discussion, Datuk Seri Lee highlighted that since Kuching-Jakarta flight passenger load factor is very good, he suggested to AirAsia Berhad to increase the flight frequency to a daily basis.

“The minister also advised those who wish to travel during the festive season or the coming school holidays to plan and book their flight early to get the best flight fare and not to do last minute booking.

“Datuk Seri Lee also remarked he would be meeting other airlines to request for extra flights during the forthcoming festive seasons and school holidays,” said a statement from the ministry today.

For the coming festive season additional flights, AirAsia Berhad has introduced the Fixed Fares at RM298 one way from Kuala Lumpur to Miri, Sibu, Bintulu and Kuching, and from Johor Baru to Sibu, Miri and Kuching from February 5 until 15.

The airline’s fixed low fares initiative is also in line with the government’s FLYsiswa programme to subsidise RM300 for the purchase of flight tickets by public university students and the RM599 base-fare subsidy scheme is for the purchase of one-way economy class flight tickets to East Malaysia as announced last year.

Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Jerip Susil, the ministry’s Aviation Division head Zulkarnain Rosli and its technical advisor Sio Yew Hua were among those present. — Borneo Post