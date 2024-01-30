KOTA BARU, Jan 30 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) believes that the express bus industry will continue to thrive and grow if operators remain consistent in providing quality services.

APAD in a press statement said it always appreciated the role and contribution of the express bus service industry in ensuring public transportation connectivity and is open to any discussions aimed at improving the quality of land public transportation services.

Referring to complaints from express bus operators regarding confusion over the categories and specifications of economy and executive classes, which is predicted to affect the lifespan of the express bus industry, the Ministry of Transport, through APAD, expressed concern and took note of the situation.

“Several engagement sessions have been held since 2019 with express bus associations to discuss operational issues, including issues related to the categories and specifications of express bus classes,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, to familiarise industry players, APAD said it had provided a one-year transition period from the date of the notification letter to industry players on August 5, 2022, with the period also being extended to allow more association members and non-members to apply.

“Currently, express bus operators are responsible for applying to change the type of service and fare schedule at all counters of APAD branches or regional offices.

“Upon approval of any application, the latest fare schedule will be issued according to the type of service, whether Economy or Executive, for operators to comply with,” read the statement.

Advertisement

The statement added that the rationale for extending the moratorium period was to strike a balance between the needs of the people and the industry’s requirements to ensure the sustainability of the express bus service, which served as the lifeline of connectivity between urban and rural areas.

“Furthermore, express bus operators can dynamically and competitively plan operational schedules and ticket pricing based on demand, such as during peak and off-peak times.

Yesterday, the Malay Express Bus Operators Association Peninsular Malaysia (Pembawa) and the All Malaysia Bus Operators Association (PMBOA) said their members were experiencing financial problems due to increased operating costs.

Pembawa president Laili Ismail said uncontrolled cost increases had caused unhealthy competition among bus operators who raced to lower prices to attract customers without thinking about the long-term effects, thus affecting market prices. — Bernama