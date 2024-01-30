KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A local woman was injured in her abdomen and other areas of her body after being stabbed by another woman in front of her house in Batang Kali near here yesterday afternoon.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said in a statement last night that the stabbing happened at 4.04 pm and was believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect.

“The victim suffered cuts to her abdomen, shoulder, left and right hands and her head when she was attacked with a 26.5 cm knife and has been taken to Selayang Hospital,” he said.

After the stabbing, the suspect, a 31-year-old woman, who is a friend of the victim’s sister, was arrested within the vicinity of the incident, he said.

Checks revealed that the suspect had no prior record, he said, adding that the police would be applying for remand at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Sessions Court tomorrow to faciliate investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

He also asked those with information to contact the police at the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters at 03-60641223. — Bernama

