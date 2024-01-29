KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A Rapid KL bus carrying six passengers caught fire in front of a shopping centre in Jalan Ampang here this morning.

In a statement today, Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) said the bus from Taman Mulia Jaya headed to Lebuh Ampang went up in flames at about 10.52am.

“In the incident, the bus captain noticed smoke coming from the back of the bus before he stopped the vehicle and asked passengers to disembark and tried to control the flames from spreading by using the fire extinguisher on the bus,” said the statement.

“The bus captain and passengers did not suffer any injuries and there was no reported damage to public property. The bus was towed to the depot at 12.08pm.”

Rapid Bus apologised to passengers who were affected in the incident and will cooperate with the police to carry out a full investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Keramat Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Fabell Md Yasin said six members were deployed to the scene and found that the fire had affected 50 per cent of the back of the bus .

“The fire was completely extinguished at 11.07am. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” he also said in a statement today. — Bernama

