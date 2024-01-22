KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd will provide free feeder bus services to two prominent temples in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration this Thursday.

In a statement today, Rapid Bus said the two temples are the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves here and the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga in Penang.

In the federal capital, the service will operate from 5am on January 24 until midnight on January 26, with a frequency of 10 to 15 minutes. It will cover routes BC02, namely from the Central Market Bus Hub (Platform A8) to Batu Caves, BC03 (Gombak LRT Station to Batu Caves) and BC04 (Kg Batu MRT Station to Batu Caves).

Meanwhile, in Penang, the service will run from midnight on January 24 until 2am on January 26, with a frequency of 20 to 30 minutes, and hourly from 1am to 5am, on route ST01, which covers Jetty — Adventist (via Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple, Jalan Kebun Bunga).

Rapid Bus also extended its warm wishes for a joyous Thaipusam celebration to those observing the festival, and further details about the services can be found on the Rapid KL and Rapid Penang social media platforms. — Bernama

