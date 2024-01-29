PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The results of the engagement session and the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) Aspiration Symposium held today need to be used to prepare for the organisation of the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB), said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said it could be used to draw up a short and long-term plan for the five-day KEB starting February 29.

“I was informed that the Teraju Aspiration Symposium is the first organised by Teraju and will be held annually.

“I think it is a good step and should be continued because it is a very good space to discuss the studies that have been carried out and obtain the necessary resolutions for the future,” he said at the launching of the symposium here.

Advertisement

His text of speech was read by Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron.

On KEB, Rafizi said the congress is to set a new direction and approach for the Bumiputera agenda that is more fair, equitable and inclusive.

He said KEB would make history by becoming the highest platform for discussing the Bumiputera empowerment agenda to achieve current and future goals.

Advertisement

Therefore, Rafizi wants all Bumiputera stakeholders including entrepreneurs to join forces in producing a new policy that has a high impact for the nation.

The one-day symposium themed Bumiputera: Aspirations and Hopes for the Future organised by Teraju featured several panellists discussing various issues and challenges faced by Bumiputeras, including Universiti Sains Malaysia Political Sociology lecturer Prof Datuk Sivamurugan Pandian and chief executive officer of the Institute for Development Studies, Sabah Prof Datuk Ramzah Dambul. — Bernama