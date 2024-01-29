GEORGE TOWN, Jan 29 — The Penang state government is hoping to get funding from the federal government to upgrade its iconic Dewan Sri Pinang which has served as a space for social, cultural, and arts activities since 1972.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the proposed upgrading work for the 52-year-old building is one of the 14 projects under the North Seafront Masterplan.

“Last week, the state exco reviewed the upgrading project for Dewan Sri Pinang,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Linear Garden upgrading project at Esplanade this morning.

He said 11 out of the 14 projects under the North Seafront Masterplan were already completed so it is time they move on to Dewan Sri Pinang.

“We held a public exhibition on the concepts for the upgrading works three to four years ago but this project was postponed due to the high costs which could be more than RM50 million,” he said.

“This has been an iconic public space in Penang for the past 52 years so we are still committed to upgrading it so that it could play its function as a space for social, cultural, and arts events better,” he added.

The 14 projects under the North Seafront Masterplan cost about RM140 million and it included works such as the widening of the Light Street pedestrian walkway, the Esplanade seawall and promenade, the restoration of the Clock Tower, the English Garden, the recently completed Linear Garden and the ongoing L-shaped moat around Fort Cornwallis.

The Linear Garden upgrading project by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) was completed in December last year with an allocation of RM1.5 million.

The RM1.5 million Linear Garden (right) was completed in December last year.

“This Linear Garden was completed ahead of schedule,” Chow said in his speech earlier.

He said the ongoing moat restoration works for Fort Cornwallis are expected to be completed in 12 months.

“Once it is completed, I believe it will be a valuable tourist attraction in George Town,” he said.

The North Seafront Masterplan is implemented by George Town Conservation and Development Corporation, a tripartite collaboration between Penang Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI), Think City Sdn Bhd, and Aga Khan Trust for Culture.