KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Several main roads and highways around the capital will be closed in stages from 9 am to 10 am tomorrow for the rehearsal of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s departure ceremony.

Kuala Lumpur Enforcement and Traffic Investigation Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, said that full closure would be implemented for an hour starting 9am along Jalan Damansara, Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, and Sultan Iskandar Highway towards Jalan Parlimen.

“The full closure will also be carried out along Jalan Kuching, Jalan Sultan Salahudin, Jalan Sultan Ismail, and Jalan Tun Perak towards the Datuk Onn roundabout,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Sarifudin added that the roads to be closed from 9.20am to 10am include Sultan Iskandar Highway, Jalan Travers, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin and Jalan Tun Sambathan towards Jalan Damansara.

He added that Jalan Syed Putra and Jalan Dewan Bahasa towards Jalan Istana, Jalan Sungai Besi towards the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway, Jalan Connaught from the direction of Syed Putra Highway, and the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) from Pantai Dalam would also be closed.

“Also closed will be the Mex Highway from the Salak Selatan Toll Plaza, Shah Alam Highway from the direction of Sungai Besi, the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway, and the SUKOM intersection,” he said.

He said that 91 traffic personnel would be involved in the ceremony, and road users are advised to adhere to police instructions. — Bernama

