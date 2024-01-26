JASIN, Jan 26 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the public service remuneration scheme has yet to be finalised, as a detailed study is being carried out by the government.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesperson, said that thus far, there has been no specific announcement regarding the new remuneration scheme, other than a circular issued by the Public Service Department (PSD), dated January 15, which stated that the government has decided that a new method for the permanent appointment of civil servants should be introduced, to strengthen the public service remuneration system.

“Hence, my stance is that we allow the responsible party to provide an explanation, and insya-Allah, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) earlier today said that a detailed explanation will be provided, including the context (regarding the new scheme) in relation to the national debt and any financial implications, in terms of annual operating expenses at the federal level.

“If we want to comment, for me, it is appropriate that we should be fair and get a full explanation (from the relevant parties),” he told reporters, after presenting the donation of Tabung Kasih@HAWANA in Kampung Pulai, Serkam, here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief (assuming duties of Bernama chief executive officer) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Broadcasting director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman and HAWANA project director Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also Bernama News Services deputy editor-in-chief. — Bernama

