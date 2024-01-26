PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Existing public servants who have chosen the pension scheme will not be affected by the finalised public service remuneration system, says Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

At his first press conference here today, he said the government was committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of civil servants and pensioners were always protected.

“I would like to emphasise that in terms of pensions, the government does not intend to change (the pension scheme) for those who already have it, so if the civil servant has already worked with the government, nothing will change, (only) for those who have just entered, they will enter on a contract basis for now.

“Those who are already in the current system, we will not change, that is the promise we have made,” he said.

Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican was also present.

Amir Hamzah, who was appointed as a minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on December 12, said the government had allocated RM31 billion for pension payments to retirees this year, and the figure was expected to increase to RM120 billion in 2040.

He also pointed out that in terms of the country’s financial management, 48 per cent of the Budget was allocated to emoluments and pensions.

“If we can lighten the (government’s) existing burden, we can channel the surplus to other areas that are important for the people and the country, such as education and better infrastructure facilities,” he said.

He said the government understood the role of civil servants in the administration of the country was important, and therefore, the government was committed to improving the welfare of civil servants including the payment of a RM2,000 bonus to be paid next month and an allocation of RM2.4 billion to build, maintain, and refurbish quarters for civil servants, teachers, hospital staff, as well as policemen, military personnel, and firemen.

“The government will also finalise the salary adjustment for civil servants this year after reviewing the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“Overall, the government is sensitive (to the situation on the ground) and will do what is important for the good of civil servants,” he said.

Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, in a circular dated January 15, said that a new method for the permanent appointment of civil servants would be introduced to strengthen the public service remuneration system in Malaysia,

He said the Cabinet ministers had also decided that in the interim, the hiring of civil servants for permanent positions would be conducted through a contract of service (COS) system,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that the recruitment of new civil servants on a contract basis was for a short period before the Cabinet approved a new policy of non-pensionable permanent employment. — Bernama