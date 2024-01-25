KUALA LUMPUR, JAN 24 — Opposition lawmaker Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi today said it was not easy to buck his party’s stand but added that his decision to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was ultimately done for the sake of his constituents in suburban Selangor.

The Tanjong Karang MP is the sixth and latest man from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to shift their allegiance after GE15.

“It is too difficult and heavy for me to make this decision but after a year without any allocation, I think this is one of the best decisions that most of the people of Tanjong Karang want.

“They are struggling and squeezed by the high cost of living now and many need help so this is the best way for me to be able to function and act more effectively as an elected representative by becoming a Member of Parliament supporting the government,” he told Malay Mail.

Zulkafperi declared his support for Anwar in a statement yesterday, saying he supports the federal government’s policies and initiatives that prioritise public welfare, development, economy and interests until the next general election that is due to be called in 2027.

Other lawmakers from Bersatu who have declared support of Anwar so far are: Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik and Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

On January 6, Syed Abu Hussin claimed that up to eight Opposition MPs will declare their support for Anwar’s government when Parliament reconvenes at the end of February.

Syed Abu Hussin claimed his Perikatan Nasional peers intended to follow their examples so their constituencies could get federal development funding.