KUDAT, Jan 25 — The Transport Ministry supports the initiative to issue an international ferry permit for the Kudat-Pulau Palawan (Philippines) route to boost the tourism sector in this district.

Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the proposal by Kudat Member of Parliament Datuk Verdon Bahanda should be realised to enhance socio-economic development in Kudat, located about 200 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu.

“Verdon proposed in the Dewan Rakyat last year (the establishment of) a sea link between Kudat and Palawan, following which discussions on how to realise this matter were held.

“Actually, I did not know where Palawan is located but after the question was raised, I started studying the matter,” he said at the launch of the MyLesen 2024 programme for the Kudat parliamentary constituency here today.

Pulau Palawan in the Philippines is a 1.7 million-hectare tourist haven renowned for its diving activities, among other things.

The Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park on the island is a Unesco site known for its biodiversity, beautiful beaches, coral reefs and friendly people.

Loke said realising the ferry proposal would give a major boost to Sabah’s economic development.

“To realise this proposal, there are many matters for us to consider, including the aspects of security, economy and sea routes. I think all these are positive factors for us to jointly develop Kudat as an important gateway to Sabah and Malaysia.

“So, I support what has been mooted and will play my part to help realise this potential,” he added. — Bernama