TUARAN, Jan 25 — The Sabah government has allocated RM68.28 million this year for implementing projects to mitigate floods and combat river and coastal erosion in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said these projects would be implemented at various locations throughout the state, especially in flood-prone areas.

“These efforts have become a priority for the government to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are at a more comfortable level,” he said when performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sungai Tuaran embankment project here today.

He said the Sungai Tuaran project would prevent erosion of the riverbanks and maintain the river’s function as a channel for drainage and floodwater catchment.

He said the project was expected to be completed in two years.

Hajiji said the Sungai Tuaran project was unique as it would not only strengthen the riverbanks but also beautify the surrounding areas.

It would bring added benefits by enabling recreational activities to be carried out in the area and turn it into a place of attraction, he said.

“Therefore, I want the Sabah Irrigation and Drainage Department, as the implementing agency, to complete the project on schedule,” he said.

He said in several parts of Sabah, rivers remain the main mode of communication.

“This project can showcase the importance of rivers and raise public awareness on the need to maintain the functions of rivers,” he added. — Bernama