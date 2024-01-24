KOTA KINABALU, Jan 24 — The Sabah government will provide free medical check-ups for the people in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said that the state Cabinet has agreed to implement the service, under the purview of the Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry.

“Initially, it will be implemented in 10 districts,” he said, in a statement after the Chief Minister’s Department post-Cabinet meeting, here today.

Advertisement

He said that this will be carried out via a mobile service, using a special van, equipped with sophisticated medical equipment, to reach the rural areas.

Meanwhile, he said that the state Cabinet has approved the setting up of a Sabah Logistics Council, under the purview of the state Work Ministry, to look into the formulation of policies, management and monitoring of logistics issues in Sabah.

Hajiji said that the Cabinet, in its meeting today, also agreed to allow the use of conventional building materials, instead of the Industrialised Building System (IBS), for the construction of the Rumah Mesra SMJ.

Advertisement

Among the reasons for the delay in the completion of the Rumah Mesra SMJ was that contractors could not take up the project using the IBS material, due to its cost, he added.

“By relaxing the requirements, we hope that the construction of Rumah Mesra SMJ will be faster,” he said, adding that the design of the Rumah Mesra SMJ will be maintained.

He said that the state Cabinet had also given the green light for Paitan and Sook to become full-fledged districts. — Bernama