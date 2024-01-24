GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — This year’s Thaipusam celebration in Penang has seen a sea of Hindu devotees and foreign tourists all along Lebuh Queen to a temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga, during the kavadi procession here today.

The procession involves two chariots — gold and silver ones — with the gold chariot having left Lebuh Queen at 5.30am heading to the Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Devasthanam Temple.

The silver chariot left at 6.30am from Lebuh Penang to the Waterfall Hilltop Temple. Both chariots will be arrive back by tonight.

The gold chariot procession is will carrying the “vels” or skewers whereas the silver chariot is carrying the statue of Lord Murugan to the sounds of traditional Indian musical instruments the “Mridangam” and “Natheswaram” accompanied by Hindus devotees.

A Bernama survey along Jalan Magazine and Jalan Datuk Keramat found the celebrations were lively and police were seen patrolling the areas.

Hundreds of thousands of coconuts were piled along the 10-kilometre road and the Hindu devotees began to break the coconuts (as a form of thanksgiving for vows fulfilled) when the chariots stopped in front of the “Thanir Panthal” built along the route.

“Thanir Panthal” are temporary tents providing free food and drinks to visitors following the ritual.

In addition, the devotees were seen carrying “archenai” which are prayer offerings of coconut, other fruits, flowers and money, to be handed over to the priests who follow the procession to perform the prayer ceremony.

A visitor Dr D. Kisheaan, 35, said he was happy because the three-day Thaipusam celebration which started today in Penang was celebrated just like in India.

“I am from Malaysia but we have many family members in India, and I am very pleased with the celebration because I am greeted with joy when celebrating Thaipusam here,” he said when met here today.

Businessman M. Selvendhiraan said Thaipusam this time is very meaningful to him because he would be carrying the “paal kudam” or milk offering.

“I am fulfilling a vow because throughout last year, I received wealth and prosperity, and even a member of my family who was sick has fully recovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the procession of the two kavadis went smoothly and so far no untoward incidents occurred during the Thaipusam celebration.

“Traffic flow is quite slow, but still under control. A total of 1,289 officers and policemen are on duty for 24 hours throughout the Thaipusam celebrations,” he said.

Tomorrow, Hindus will bring various types of kavadi to the Waterfall Hilltop Temple, located in Jalan Kebun Bunga, to fulfil their vows and get blessings from Lord Murugan.

For Hindus, attending the Thaipusam celebration is to fulfil their vows by carrying paal kudam and kavadis, in addition to breaking coconuts and shaving their heads as atonement for sin. — Bernama