KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran today said only five businesses in the vicinity of the Waterfall temple will be restricted from selling alcohol for a three-day period around Thaipusam, reversing an earlier order for such a ban along the entire procession route.

Free Malaysia Today reported Rajendran as saying that the earlier ban has been rescinded with immediate effect.

“Our officers are now going door to door to retract the ban notice from 51 other outlets,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference today.

In the same press conference, Penang Local Government, Urban and Rural Planning Committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said the blanket ban was made without consulting the state executive council and was the result of “miscommunication during one of the meetings”.

“This was done without our knowledge. I think it is baseless. All future sale bans by the council must get state exco approval first,” H’ng was quoted as saying.

“The ban on the five outlets has been there for many years, on the advice of the police, but it is only during Thaipusam. We want to make it clear that all are free to carry out their business,” he said.

Earlier, the MBPP was reported to have banned businesses located from Queen Street to Jalan Air Terjun were to stop selling alcoholic beverages from January 24 to January 26.

According to the Free Malaysia Today portal, the council issued a letter dated January 22 to premises serving alcohol that said the decision was to allow the Thaipusam festival to be celebrated in an “orderly and peaceful” manner.

Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) chairman RSN Rayer told Malay Mail earlier the move to restrict alcohol sale during Thaipusam was not new and needed to avoid disruptions during the Thaipusam procession.

Rayer, who is also the Jelutong MP, gave his assurance that the ban would only apply to businesses along the route of the Thaipusam procession, and not the whole island.

On Sunday, Rayer said a total of one million Hindu devotees are expected to throng Penang from January 24 to 26 to celebrate the Thaipusam festival.

He said this year’s Thaipusam will be different as for the first time in a sign of unity both the gold and silver chariots will feature in the procession to the temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga.

Additionally, Rayer asked those involved in the celebration not to sully the religious celebration, such as drinking alcohol or lighting firecrackers.