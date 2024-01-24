KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The move to restrict alcohol sales for three days in parts of George Town during Thaipusam celebration is not new, said Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) chairman RSN Rayer.

He also said the ban was necessary to avoid disruptions during the Thaipusam procession.

“That’s not something new. Every year is the same order. It’s to avoid people being drunk and causing hanky panky. There have been incidents in the past, so we don’t want to repeat them.

“The decision was necessary so that the devotees and the procession won’t be disrupted. We want a smooth journey,” Rayer told Malay Mail when contacted.

Rayer, who is also the Jelutong MP, gave his assurance that the ban will only apply to businesses along the route of the Thaipusam procession, and not the whole island.

Earlier, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) was reported to have banned the sale of alcohol for three days during the Thaipusam celebration this year.

According to the Free Malaysia Today portal, the council issued a letter dated January 22 to premises serving alcohol that said the decision was to allow the Thaipusam festival to be celebrated in an “orderly and peaceful” manner.

The MBPP said businesses located from Queen Street to Jalan Air Terjun were to stop selling alcoholic beverages from January 24 to January 26.

On Sunday, Rayer said a total of one million Hindu devotees are expected to throng Penang from January 24 to 26 to celebrate the Thaipusam festival.

He said this year’s Thaipusam will be different as for the first time in a sign of unity both the gold and silver chariots will feature in the procession to the temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga.

Additionally, Rayer asked those involved in the celebration not to sully the religious celebration, such as drinking alcohol or lighting firecrackers.