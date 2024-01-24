KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A total of 11 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on Wednesday urgently called upon the Malaysian government to showcase leadership by aligning with nations like South Africa, which has pursued legal remedies against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The NGOs, in their statement, emphasised that this strategic approach is essential and resonates with the worldwide demand for accountability and justice, especially considering the persistent humanitarian challenges in Palestine.

The statement also expressed support for the Malaysian government's commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of the Palestinian people on a global platform.

“However, it is imperative that the Malaysian Government acts now to address the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people. If not now, when?” said the NGOs in the statement.

The NGOs involved are Centre for Human Rights Research & Advocacy (Chentra), Law Initiative — Asia Middle East Centre (AMEC), Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (Mapim), Sekretariat Himpunan Ulama Rantau Asia (Shura), Pengerusi Masjid Sedunia Mempertahankan Al-aqsa (Manar), Muslim Care Malaysia, Boycott, Divestment, Censures Malaysia (BDS), Citizens International, ⁠Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM), Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) and Pertubuhan Kadazan Dusun Murut Muslim Semalaysia (KDMRS Muslim).

In a related development, the organisations lauded the initiative of Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who actively participated in the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Open Debate on the Middle East Situation, including the Palestinian Issue, in New York on Tuesday.

The statement said Mohamad had firmly articulated Malaysia's position, calling for accountability regarding Israel's apparent transgressions of international law in Gaza.

He emphasised that the ongoing impunity for Israel's alleged war crimes in Gaza significantly undermines the credibility of international law and hinders efforts to resolve the unlawful occupation of Palestine.

Later, Mohamad also held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riad Malki and Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmad Attaf, according to Wisma Putra Facebook postings on Wednesday. — Bernama