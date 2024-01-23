PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — A Pakistani man was charged at the Sessions Court here today for allegedly raping and robbing a woman at the Serdang Keretapi Tanah Melayu overhead bridge a fortnight ago.

Muhamad Mudasar, 23, pleaded guilty after both charges were read in Urdu language before Judge Syahliza Warnoh.

The accused had allegedly raped a local woman aged 29 and put her in fear of death or being hurt by pointing a knife on the overhead bridge at 12.45am on January 14.

The charge was framed under Section 376(2)(b) of Penal Code which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping.

He was also charged under Section 392 of the same code with robbing the victim of her mobile phone and RM80 cash at knife point on the same pedestrian bridge.

For this offence, he faces a maximum of 14-years jail and a fine or both.

In the same proceedings, Muhammad Mudasar was also charged, along with his fellow countryman Muhammad Waqas, 29, with robbing two mobile phones worth RM2,070 from a 20-year-old woman using a knife at the same place at 11.15pm on December 30 last year.

Muhammad Mudasar pleaded guilty while Muhammad Waqas, who cried after the charge was read out to him, claimed trial.

They were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 397 of the same Act, which provides a maximum jail term up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Hakimah Ibrahim, urged the court to set a near date for the sentence on Muhamad Mudasar and did not offer bail on both accused.

The court fixed February 26 for facts of the case and sentencing. — Bernama