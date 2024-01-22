ALOR SETAR, Jan 22 — Kedah Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 466 one-kilogramme (1kg) packets of cooking oil and 13 cylinders of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in two separate raids in Kulim yesterday.

Its director, Affendi Rajini Kanth said the raids which began at 2pm were based on complaints by the public on sales and usage of cooking oil and LPG by the owner of the premises.

“An inspection of the first premises which was a sundry shop showed it has a valid license to sell scheduled controlled goods such as sugar, cooking oil, and wheat flour with a limited retail storage license for 1,000kg of cooking oil.

Advertisement

“In a further inspection at a premises next door which is also owned by the shopkeeper, KPDN found 370 1kg packets of cooking oil which were not stated in the license as a controlled item storage area,” he said in a statement here today.

He said another raid at a restaurant and catering premises also belonging to the same owner, KPDN discovered 96 packets of cooking oil and 13 tanks of LPG equivalent to 182kg.

“The result of the inspection found that the premises failed to submit any permits to store controlled scheduled items under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. All cooking oil and gas cylinders estimated to be worth more than RM1,500 were confiscated.

Advertisement

“The case is being investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Regulation 18 of the Control of Supplies Regulations (Amendment) 2021,” he said.

He said, KPDN is warning all traders who use and store scheduled controlled goods, especially cooking oil and LPG, to obtain a storage permit to avoid facing stern action by KPDN. — Bernama