KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Ministry of Health has strategic plans to upgrade infrastructure facilities and human resource at the Selayang Hospital in Selangor, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly who made a surprise visit to the hospital today said among the issues or problems identified was the THIS System (Total Hospital Information System) which has not been functioning for a long time, resulting in all procedures carried out manually.

“Today I was able to witness for myself and identify the critical needs...there are some very important matters that I will be raising in the Cabinet meeting and I want it to be carried out immediately.

“Among problems that I had observed was the Total Hospital Information System that has not been functioning for a long time and due to that everything is done manually...we will overcome the problem of the digital system immediately through the procurement of equipment and ease the congestion problem in the hospital, including upgrading the lifts,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Dzulkefly said the strategic plan was to upgrade the infrastructure facilities and human resource for the Selayang Hospital to ensure the hospital not only fulfilled the needs of the patients but surpass the expectations of the rakyat by providing efficient and effective health services.

The decision to upgrade the facilities at the hospital which has been serving since 1999, with efficient communication systems, is proof of the ministry’s and government’s continuous efforts to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

According to the statement, Dzulkefly had also observed the daily operations of several important departments of the hospital, including the Information Technology Department, Medial Records Department, Pathology Department, Specialist Clinic Services and the Emergency and Trauma Department.

Accompanying the minister was Selayang Hospital director Dr Afidah Ali, Deputy director of Medical II Dr Siti Zufina Abd Samah, heads of clinical departments and hospital management. — Bernama