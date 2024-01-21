LABUAN, Jan 21 — The Labuan Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be submitting a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) to appeal for a postponement of the proposed water tariff adjustment.

Labuan PH chairman Simsudin Sidek said the current state of the water supply service in Labuan was unsatisfactory and requires immediate attention before any tariff adjustments are implemented.

Simsudin also highlighted concerns such as frequent water supply disruptions and low water pressure, and urged the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) to address these issues before proceeding with the proposed tariff increase.

“It is crucial for SPAN to ensure the adjustment does not unduly burden the residents of Labuan, particularly those who are in the low-income bracket,” he said in a statement today.

While expressing support for the review of water tariff, Labuan PH pointed out that Labuan was among the top three states with the highest water tariff rates and cost of living.

“Labuan PH wish to express the importance of considering the financial strain on citizens who have yet to recover from the recent increases in the cost of living.

“We also call upon all consumers in Labuan to practice prudent water usage to alleviate the strain on the existing water supply system.

“Acknowledging the necessity of adjusting water tariffs for the domestic category to ensure the long-term sustainability of water services, Labuan PH aims to secure a balance that safeguards the well-being of the people while maintaining the quality of treated water supply services,” he said.

SPAN on January 17, had announced that an adjustment of water tariff for domestic users in the peninsula and Labuan will be implemented from February 1.

The adjustment of domestic water tariff involves an average increase of 22 sen per cubic meter. — Bernama