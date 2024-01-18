JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — Johor’s water operator, Ranhill SAJ, will implement water tariff adjustments for domestic categories from Feb 1, 2024, as decided by the federal government, recently.

Ranhill SAJ chief executive officer Muhamad Faizal Aliar said with the adjustment, users in the categories were expected to experience changes in their monthly water bills depending on their usage patterns.

In a statement tonight, he said the last time the water tariff adjustment was reviewed was in 2015, which was almost nine years ago.

For domestic usage (individual meters) from 0 cubic metres to 20 cubic metres, the new water rate structure is RM1.05 per cubic metre, up from 80 sen. For usage from 20 cubic metres to 35 cubic metres, the price has increased from RM2 to RM2.35 per cubic metre, according to Muhamad Faizal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for water consumption exceeding 35 cubic metre, the new rate would change from RM3 to RM3.15 per cubic metre, while the minimum rate for each domestic category (individual meter) would change from RM7 to RM10.50, he said.

Muhamad Faizal said for the domestic category (bulk meter), the flat rate had changed from RM1.60 to RM2.55, with the minimum rate for the domestic category (bulk meter) also changing from RM16 to RM25.50.

He said the water tariff adjustment was expected to have a positive effect on Ranhill SAJ especially in continuing initiatives such as the replacement of old pipes and upgrading water supply system projects in Johor.

Advertisement

In addition, he said it would help expand the 25 cubic metres water rebate to e-Kasih aid recipients, enhance service quality, and accommodate the increasing operating costs each year, demonstrating that the value generated by the water tariff adjustment was returned to consumers in the state. — Bernama