KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The people should harness the strength of Malaysia’s multiracial and cultural diversities to enhance unity, said Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy.

She said national unity could be strengthened with a deeper understanding of a certain culture and race.

“There is still room for improvement so that we (Malaysia) can be an exemplary country in the region and also in the world,” she told Bernama when met at the Ponggal Festival Celebration organised by the Malaysian Indian Coordination Integration Association (Incott) here today.

Meanwhile, Saraswathy said the Ponggal celebration nationwide saw the participation of different races.

“This shows that the unity can be improved, and this kind of celebration gives the opportunities to all to understand culture.

“Harmony will be maintained when the people have a true understanding of the culture of an ethnic group in Malaysia,” she said.

Incott president Suresh Kumar said he was moved by the extraordinary response, especially from the Chinese and Malay communities in the area, to celebrate the festival together.

“This shows a harmonious atmosphere of unity which cannot be disturbed by any party. We (Incott) will always take this kind of effort to foster peace and unity,” he said. — Bernama