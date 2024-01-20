KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — Two independent power producers (IPPs) are now back in operation, supplying 155MW of electricity to the Sabah grid system.

Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan Grid System operator Adrian Mosigil said that one of the companies, Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd, had resumed operation, and supplied 95MW of electricity yesterday (January 19).

He said that another IPP company, Ranhill Powerton II Sdn Bhd, had started supplying electricity again, amounting to 60MW, to the grid on Thursday (January 18).

“The resumption of operations of these two IPPs will increase the generation of electricity supply in Sabah, which previously experienced margin reserves at a critical level,” he said, in a statement today.

Previously, the media reported that Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd had to temporarily shut down its electricity supply for 14 days from January 6, to make way for a safety inspection from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

Meanwhile, Ranhill Powerton II Sdn Bhd made an emergency shutdown, due to high vibration issues in the power generation sets on January 14.

In the meantime, Adrian announced that another IPP, Serudong Power Sdn Bhd, is expected to be able to supply 11MW of electricity to the Sabah grid system, starting March 1, while the 30MW Patau-Patau Power Station in Labuan, which has experienced technical problems since Sept 5 last year, is also expected to resume operation on February 29.

He said that the Tenom Pangi Hydro Power Station, which is being repaired after a complete shutdown due to natural disasters on October 31, 2022, is expected to resume operation in stages from March, June and October. — Bernama