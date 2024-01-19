KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — The Sabah government will continue working with the federal government in implementing various initiatives to improve electricity supply in the state, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

As such, the state government will implement every initiative drafted based on the targets set in the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040), he said.

Even though the administration of the state’s electricity supply has been handed from the federal government to Sabah, the steadfast partnership between them showed the high level of understanding and cooperation of both parties committed in providing the best amenities to the people.

“The state government conveys its gratitude to the federal government for ensuring the smooth takeover of the administration process in an organised manner,” he said after representing the Sabah government to take over the state’s administration of electricity supply from federal government representative Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in a symbolic ceremony at Kinabalu Tower here today.

Advertisement

The federal government handed over seven projects to improve the state’s electricity supply, involving six main distribution substations and the Melawa power plant in Sepanggar near here during today’s ceremony after special Sabah state assembly sitting on January 3 passed three bills regarding the takeover of electricity supply and administration by the state government from the federal government.

Hajiji said the state government would also continue working with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) in supporting the implementation of the SESB transformation plan and ensure the company’s sustainability.

The state government, through the Energy Commission of Sabah would also ensure the direct involvement of all stakeholders in Sabah in tackling current issues in a more effective and sustainable manner, he said.

Advertisement

“May all these efforts allow the energy supply in the state to improve for the sake of our people,” he added. — Bernama