KUANTAN, Jan 20 — A total of 2,095 farmers in the agro-food sector nationwide have been affected by the North-east Monsoon floods to date, involving an estimated area of 4,701 hectares.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Securities Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said 72 fruit and vegetable farmers were affected in Pahang, with an initial report indicating an affected area of 58.8 hectares in districts such as Pekan, Kuantan and Rompin.

“We are still collecting and updating data because the weather is uncertain. Flood-affected farmers need to register with their respective district Agriculture Department so that data collected can be used to approve aid to those eligible, as done today.

“We will strive to deliver assistance as quickly as possible so that they can quickly return to operating their farms before the next flood season returns,” he told reporters after participating in the “Sentuhan Agro Madani” walkabout programme in Sungai Atong near here today.

At the event, a total of 22 agro-food farmers cultivating crops such as sugarcane received agricultural input assistance, including fertiliser and pesticides, as well as agro-food kits, which are expected to lighten their burden to resume farming.

Arthur said the Agriculture Department would also conduct a study to help farmers in flood-prone areas reduce losses during the monsoon season.

“Among the things that can be done is to reintroduce corn cultivation because this area was previously cultivated with the crop before being mixed or managed with other crops more recently.

“Corn is a short-duration crop where farmers can start planting in February every year and harvest twice before September to reduce losses due to year-end floods,” he said.

During the walkabout today, Arthur also monitored the implementation of agro-food development projects involving chili and eggplant cultivation through the fertigation method in Felda Sungai Panching Selatan and the pandan coconut project in Kampung Sungai Batu here. — Bernama