GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — Police arrested four Nepali men when they raided an apartment in Tanjung Tokong here yesterday which was found to be carrying out online gambling activities, raking in between RM15,000 and RM20,000 a month.

Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said a team from the Criminal Investigation Division conducted the raid under Op Dadu at 5pm and arrested the four men, aged 27 to 32.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the four worked for a gambling syndicate and police also seized three laptops, an internet modem, 10 mobile phones, chairs, desks and writing equipment from the premises, which the syndicate had rented for the past three months,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use Facebook to promote various online gambling games using computers and mobile phones which targeted customers in Nepal.

Razlam said police would check with the Immigration Department if the passports of the four Nepali men were genuine.

He said the four had come to Malaysia to work in another sector but could not find any and were then recruited by the syndicate with salaries of between RM1,500 and RM2,00 a month.

“Investigation is ongoing to track down the syndicate,” he said, adding that the four have been remanded for three days until Sunday (January 21) and the case is being investigated under Section (4)(1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama

