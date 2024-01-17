GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — Penang police have uncovered a syndicate involved in promoting and operating online gambling activities, capable of generating profits of up to RM2.5 million, through two raids dubbed Ops Dadu in the state yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said in the first raid in Jelutong at 10.45am, four men and five women, all aged between 23 and 32, were detained.

“The syndicate, which has been operating for the past year, rented the premises for a monthly fee of RM7,000, and it appeared like a regular office which prevented people from suspecting any criminal activities.

“However through police inspection and investigation, we managed to unveil their illicit operations,” he told a press conference here today.

Advertisement

Khaw said the syndicate was involved in promoting various online games through WeChat and Facebook applications, targeting customers in Australia and Bangladesh, and successfully generating income of up to RM1 million per month.

A 32-year-old woman detained in the raid was the syndicate leader responsible for recruiting workers with salaries ranging from RM2,000 to RM6,000 per month.

“In addition to their salaries, they also received commissions for each successful promotion to customers outside the country,” said Khaw.

Advertisement

In the second raid at a luxury condominium at Quensbay in Bayan Baru at 1.30pm, the police arrested four local men aged 21 to 33.

“Two of them were the main masterminds and had been operating in the condominium for five months, earning profits of up to RM1.5 million per month,” he said.

According to Khaw, based on the investigation, the syndicate rented the condominium at RM5,000 per month and used it as a call centre for online gambling activities, targeting customers in Australia.

Following the two raids, the police seized various computer equipment, 32 mobile phones, internet modems, notebooks, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and nine cars, all valued at over RM700,000.

“All 13 individuals detained have no criminal records and are currently in remand to assist in the investigation,” he said adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 4(1)(c) and 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama