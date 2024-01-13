KUCHING, Jan 13 — An illegal online gambling operator in his 20s was picked up by the police during a raid at a premises in Jalan Stutong Baru yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the suspect, a local male, is currently remanded until Jan 15 for investigations under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Early investigations show the calling centre has been operating since August last year, and makes a profit of about RM2,000 a day and reaching RM60,000 a month,” he said.

Advertisement

He added the calling centre’s task is to promote gambling websites via WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram and Facebook.

“During the raid, police also seized a laptop, an internet router and modem, four smartphones and other accessories used to run the call centre.

“The police are now in the midst of identifying the owner of the premises,” he said.

Advertisement

Ahsmon also called on the public to come forward if they have any information of illegal online gambling activities in Kuching at the nearest police station. — Borneo Post