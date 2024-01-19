KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Sessions Court imposed a fine of RM48,000 on the former owner of a construction company here today, for submitting falsified Penjana Kerjaya incentive claims to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) three years ago.

Judge Azura Alwi meted out the sentence on Muhammad Fauzi Abdul Latiff, 31, after he changed his plea to guilty on an alternative charge at today’s case mention proceedings.

The court also ordered him to serve seven months in prison if he failed to settle the fine.

According to the charge, Muhammad Fauzi, the owner of MEL & Associates Enterprise (at the time of the incident) allegedly submitted a falsified Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 employee verification document on April 23, 2021.

The charge was brought under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

The three other previous charges he faced involving forged documents were taken into consideration (TIC) under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Azriff Firdaus Mohammad Ali proposed a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson as well as taking into account public interest.

However, the accused’s lawyer Mohamed Musthafa appealed for a minimum fine on the grounds that his client was supporting his family and elderly parents. — Bernama