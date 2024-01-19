JOHOR BARU, Jan 19 — Three men, who allegedly acted as “middlemen” in false claims for a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) camp project that has a RM9 million procurement value, were remanded for seven days to assist a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

The remand order against the suspects, aged between 28 and 47, was issued by Magistrate Nurmadiana Mamat at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning after an application was made by Johor MACC investigators.

The suspects will be remanded until next Thursday to facilitate investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Under the Section, it is an offense for any person to provide fraudulent documents such as receipts or invoices that contain false details to deceive the principle.

In a statement last night, Johor MACC said anti-graft investigators had arrested the three men at the commission’s office complex on Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at 6pm for suspicion of being part of a procurement syndicate that submitted false claims, as well as acting in an intermediary role, for the naval camp project here.

The anti-graft agency said the three individuals were arrested for their alleged role in false claims submission and being the mastermind behind a procurement cartel for 13 other supplier companies that manage the construction works at the naval camp.

The RMN naval camp here involves a total procurement value of more than RM9 million. The construction’s full payment has been made despite the camp not being fully completed.

