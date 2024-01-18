JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — Three men, believed to be the masterminds of a ‘procurement cartel’ involving construction works at a Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) camp in Johor valued at over RM9 million, were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) this evening.

According to sources, the trio, aged between 28 and 47, were arrested at the Johor MACC office at 6pm.

It is understood that the arrests were made on charges of false claims and being masterminds of the ‘procurement cartel’ involving 13 supplier companies managing construction works at the camp.

Advertisement

The sources said full payments had been made, but the construction has still not been completed satisfactorily.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

“The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. All suspects will be taken to the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court at 8.30am tomorrow for a remand application,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement