Advertisement

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 ― A 76-year-old woman was charged in the Magistrate's Court, here, today, with three counts of dangerous driving resulting in an accident involving three motorcyclists on Jalan Bukit Gambir here in November last year.

Tan Leuk Ley pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin.

On the first charge, Tan is charged with driving at a dangerous speed and knocking into a motorcyclist, Mohammad Afiq Roszani, 23, at about 2.15pm at Jalan Bukit Gambir, here, November 27 last year.

Advertisement

She is also charged with knocking into 40-year-old motorcyclist Mohd Nor Ezrie Ahamad Nordin and his 15-year-old pillion rider Nur Irfan Hakim Mohd Nor Ezrie at the same location, time and date.

On the third count, Tan is charged with driving at a dangerous speed and knocking into a motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Syamil Zulkarnian, 22, and Kristina Abdullah, 22, at the same location, time and date.

The charges were framed under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides imprisonment for up to five years and a maximum fine of RM15,000, upon conviction.

Advertisement

Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila allowed her bail of RM15,000 for all charges and ordered that she and her family members not intimidate victims in the case.

The court set March 8 for mention.

Earlier, lawyer Dev Kumaraendran, representing Tan, when seeking a low bail said, his client was a government retiree and had hearing problems due to a growth in her ear, but is seeking treatment at a hospital.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ashraf Ali prosecuted. ― Bernama