MELAKA, Jan 18 — Consumers in Melaka have had differing opinions over the announcement by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) yesterday regarding the adjustment of water tariffs effective February 1.

Cake and hamper dealer, Aisya Mustafa, 38, said the adjustment was not deemed significant, but hoped it would be in line with the quality of water supplied to consumers.

According to her, so far, the new adjustment was still affordable for users like her, as on average, the bill for her shop in Jasin came up to RM25.

“For me, it is still low and not too expensive, I usually use water to wash the cake-making equipment and those of us who do business here usually pay around that much.

“Perhaps when the water tariff is adjusted, the bill will also go up a little, but for me, it is not much different from the current rate,” she told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, K Saraswaty, 45, said that for her, the newly announced tariff was a slight increase but not to the extent of burdening business owners like her who ran a food and beverage shop.

On the other hand, private sector employee Noraini Jamil, 37, said that the tariff adjustment would have a significant impact on households with a large number of people.

Noraini said she had to pay about RM70 per month for water bills because of high water usage for washing clothes, bathing, cooking, and other purposes, as there were seven people in her household.

“Due to the increasing cost of living, the adjustment in water tariff indirectly increases the total amount to be paid, and perhaps its implementation can be deferred for a while.

“However, I feel that we as consumers also need to use water sparingly and not waste it,” she said. — Bernama