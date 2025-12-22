KUANTAN, Dec 22 — The flood situation in Pahang has improved, with the number of victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) dropping sharply to 580 people from 167 families as of this morning, compared to 2,575 victims from 859 families yesterday afternoon.

The Pahang State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that only eight relief centres remain operational across five districts as of 8am today — three in Pekan, two in Bera, and one each in Kuantan, Temerloh, and Maran.

Kuantan recorded the highest number of victims, with 259 people from 75 families, followed by Pekan (206 victims from 67 families), and Bera (67 victims from 6 families).

Maran reported 35 victims from six families, while Temerloh had 13 victims from three families.

Infopublic Banjir reported that two major rivers have exceeded danger levels. Sungai Pahang at Lubuk Paku, Maran, recorded a water level of 19.39 meters, while its level at Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan, reached 15.73 meters. — Bernama