KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A total of 12 paintings involved in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) asset recovery efforts are currently being transported back to Malaysia for further action.

It is understood that authorities are assessing the logistics costs to bring the works of famous artists, valued at over US$30 million (approximately RM140 million), back home, according to BuletinTV3 today.

Senior director of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Special Operations Division, Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, said the paintings must be handled carefully, especially if they are intended for resale.

Preparations are currently being made by both sides to ensure the artworks arrive safely in Malaysia.

“We are currently assessing the costs to bring back these highly valuable paintings.

“These paintings are important for national sovereignty, so they must be handled carefully, including during the process of returning them to Malaysia,” he told Berita Harian today.

Last week, the 12 paintings, valued at over US$30 million (about RM140 million), were agreed to be returned to Malaysia as part of the 1MDB asset recovery effort.

This was one of the main matters discussed by MACC with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington and New York on 9 and 11 December, respectively.

MACC stated that the effort to return the high-value paintings, originally purchased by Jasmine Loo — a witness in the 1MDB misappropriation case — is now under the control of the US DOJ.

The 12 paintings belonging to Loo, held by Christie’s and Sotheby’s auction houses in the US, include works by Pablo Picasso (1961), L’Ecuyere et les clowns; Joan Miró (1953), Composition; William H. Bailey (b. 1930), Still Life; Alexander Calder (1898–1976), Studies for Sculpture; and Henri Matisse (1869–1954), Femme Assise, all valued collectively at over US$30 million.

The bilateral discussions in Washington and New York were led by Mohamad Zamri and attended by National Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) Director-General Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil and Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Norinna Bahadun.

The meeting with the FBI was chaired by Section Chief Spencer Horn and Chris Padurano in Washington, while the New York discussions were chaired by Acting Special Agent Paul Roberts.

The discussions also aimed to strengthen global cooperation and collaboration between the two enforcement agencies.

MACC added that the talks included the case of US rapper Pras Michel, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for receiving US$120 million, some of which was linked to 1MDB and 1MDB-related shell companies.

The US DOJ also stated that there are still assets owned by 1MDB fugitive Jho Low in Singapore, which are not included in the US Settlement Agreement.