KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said that the state government will bear additional costs for over one million users, or 285,673 accounts that are recipients of free water under the Darul Ehsan Water Scheme (SADE).

He said this will cost the state government RM37.3 million a year, compared to RM31.8 million annually previously.

“This means that the benefits received for each household that received SADE previously amounting to approximately RM11.40 per month increased to RM13 per month.

“The amount allocated in the Selangor Budget 2024 for free water assistance is sufficient for the people,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the adjusted water tariffs in the state from February 1 mark the first water tariff adjustment since 2006.

Amirudin added that the water tariff adjustment in the state, as outlined by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), includes changes in rates across various categories.

“In the domestic category, the minimum charge for users will move from RM6 to RM6.50. For households consuming up to 20 cubic meters of water monthly, the charge rate will increase to a maximum of around RM1.60 per month.

“Condominiums will see a minimal increase, while government estates and quarters will experience a rise in charges. The low-cost house category will witness the smallest increase of 18 sen per cubic meter.

He also said that commercial enterprises and non-domestic buildings will have new rates for water consumption, with a higher charge for consumption exceeding 35 cubic meters.

“Water use in the house of worship and welfare institution category is given relaxation of charges with the flat and lowest rate, which is an increase of 6 sen per cubic meter to RM0.66,” he said.

He said that the government will also absorb the increased costs for houses of worship and charity houses in Selangor, amounting to an estimated RM2 million.

Amirudin also said that the new rate for the ship category will move from RM7.00 to RM7.08.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government is optimistic that these adjustments will ensure the continuity of water services, prevent issues like leaking and broken pipes, and support the replacement of obsolete pipes at an accelerated rate of 300km per year.

He added that investments in new water treatment plants will enhance the water reserve margin to 20 per cent by 2030, coupled with increased maintenance and improvements to water assets.

“This is in line with the commitment to maintaining water quality at 99 per cent, adhering to the Ministry of Health’s standards, aided by the installation of online analysers to monitor water quality,” he said.