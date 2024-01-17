BATU PAHAT, Jan 17 — The Johor government will consider a proposal to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in mosques and surau in the state, including those in rural areas, for security purposes.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that the proposal was a good move, but required the agreement of all parties as it required certain allocations.

He said that most mosques and surau, especially in rural areas, still do not have these facilities, but at the same time he encourages the public to do voluntary patrols first.

“The proposal to install CCTV is a good step, which the state government needs to consider...the allocation needs to be sought, and if approved it must be expedited to curb acts that can cause damage,” he told Bernama when met here yesterday.

Earlier, he visited the Kampung Parit Simis Darat Mosque and Surau Ar Raudah in Kampung Parit Bangas in Sri Medan, near here, which caught fire on January 14 and 15, believed to be the result of mischief by irresponsible individuals.

On Sunday, 50 per cent of Kampung Parit Simis Darat Mosque was destroyed in the 10.50pm fire, including carpets, prayer mats, four air conditioner units, two wall fans and the pulpit.

The next day, Surau Ar Raudah in Kampung Parit Bangas, also caught fire, causing damage to part of the carpet, two air conditioner units, furniture and electrical wiring. Investigations into both cases are being carried out under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Johor police did not rule out the possibility of foul play in both incidents.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the incident was also believed to have been carried out by the same individual, based on a preliminary investigation.

“Both are still under investigation, and it is believed that there are elements of mischief in the incidents.

“It may involve the same person as well. We have opened the investigation papers,” he said when asked to comment on the fire incidents, at a press conference at the state contingent police headquarters today. — Bernama