KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Are you flying with AirAsia soon? You might want to read this first. It seems that additional baggage fees will have different prices depending on the platform you are trying to purchase it from. People on social media are sharing their discoveries on social media, and no one has any idea why this is happening.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user @kaiyumi42 shared screenshots of their search result for add-on baggage using the Honor X9, Windows Computer, and the iPhone.

KANTOI !!! Ada Netizen mendapati terdapat harga CAJ menambah bagasi yg berbeza dalam talian berdasarkan jenama telefon mudah alih.Menggunakan iPhone untuk membeli bagasi adalah yang TER-Paling mahal. pic.twitter.com/CXftlBZpaO — Yumi (@kaiyumi42) January 16, 2024

Based on their search, the fee on the iPhone is the worst, with a price difference of almost RM20 when compared to the Honor X9.

Another user, @aurizn on TIktok shared something similar, where the video of their simultaneous search on different platforms and found that iPhone prices are higher than on Android or Windows.

We at SoyaCincau did our own due diligence in-house and tried to replicate the findings on our own. What we found was that the extra baggage fees, when viewed from the iOS platform, are consistently higher when compared to Android. Plus, the same fees when viewed on Samsung devices are higher when compared to devices from other brands such as Oppo and Huawei.

We saw four different fee amounts on four different devices for the same flight departing at the same time! — SoyaCincau pic

If we consider the Apple App Store’s 30 per cent in-app purchases charge, it does not explain the price differences between the Android brands which should share the same 15 per cent service fee for Google regardless of the model of the phone.

We have reached out to AirAsia on this matter. But for now, if you are looking to get the cheapest add-on fee for your next AirAsia flight, we would suggest you use an Android device rather than an iPhone. — SoyaCincau