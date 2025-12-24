PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — Animal welfare enforcement in this country is implemented continuously, based on the law and monitored through a structured complaints management system, according to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

In a statement today, DVS said the allegations in a media report titled “Animal cruelty cases: Increasingly worrying, enforcement needs to be stricter” which was published on December 21 were inaccurate.

According to the DVS, there were 19,303 complaints received for the period 2021 to 2025 and 16,340 were complaints under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 [Act 772], while 2,963 were complaints not under the said act.

“Of all the complaints received, 16,394 have been resolved. The number of complaints received reflects the high level of awareness and knowledge among the Malaysian community regarding the channels and methods for channeling complaints related to animal welfare,” the statement said.

DVS also informed that based on well-founded complaints, 43 cases were successfully convicted and prosecuted in court during the same period, with a total fine of RM445,400 imposed on the offenders.

According to DVS, all animal welfare and abuse complaints are officially received through the MyAnimalWelfare System, an online platform that allows complaints to be recorded digitally and channelled directly to enforcement officers in the field according to the state or location of the incident for inspection and enforcement actions as provided for under Act 772.

“MyAnimalWelfare plays an important role in the management of animal welfare complaints. Through this system, all complaints are recorded digitally and centrally, direct feedback to the complainant for transparent case tracking.

“Complaints involving serious abuse that threatens life will be taken action within 24 hours, while complaints on neglect will be handled within three working days,” according to the statement.

To ensure that enforcement is implemented consistently, DVS announced that the Animal Welfare Standing Procedures (Complaints) have been developed as a standard reference for all enforcement officers to ensure that enforcement actions under Act 772 can be implemented efficiently and effectively.

In addition to enforcement, DVS announced that strategic collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and local authorities is always being implemented in line with the National Animal Welfare Strategic Plan 2021–2030 to strengthen animal welfare and well-being as a whole.

In an effort to create long-term awareness, DVS announced that in collaboration with the Preschool Sector, Curriculum Development Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia, it has developed an Animal Welfare Resource Pack @ Preschool which aims to foster compassion, empathy and responsible animal ownership among young students.

DVS recommends that any referrals or checks be made directly to the department to ensure that the public receives accurate and authentic information regarding animal welfare complaints, thus avoiding confusion and misunderstandings. — Bernama